Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.53.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Further Reading
