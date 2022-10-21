Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Trading Up 8.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) was up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 38,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,821,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $542.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

