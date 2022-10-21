Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.36. 32,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

