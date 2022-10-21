Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 990,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,979,952. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

