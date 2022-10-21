Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 138,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

