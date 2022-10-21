Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,031. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

