Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.04. 38,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,089. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.74. The company has a market capitalization of $319.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

