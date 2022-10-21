Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $82.23. 69,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,442. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.