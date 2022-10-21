Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.41.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $284.49. 18,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,272. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

