Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,780. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

