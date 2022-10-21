Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 86,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,700. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.