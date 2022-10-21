Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

