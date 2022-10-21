Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $8.83 on Friday, reaching $374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.33. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

