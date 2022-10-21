Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

LON:SEQI opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.35. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 75.60 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($60,476.08).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

