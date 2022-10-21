Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.53. 763,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

