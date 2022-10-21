ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 391.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average of $454.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.91.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.