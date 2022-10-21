ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,337. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.49, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

