SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.7%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.42. 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 522,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $84,881.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

