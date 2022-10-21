Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of SESN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
