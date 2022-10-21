Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SESN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.