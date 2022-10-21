Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,635 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PECO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

