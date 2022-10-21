Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

