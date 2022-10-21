Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.95.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

