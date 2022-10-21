Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

