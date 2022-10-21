Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 513,842 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,357,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

