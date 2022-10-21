Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

