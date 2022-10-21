Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.16.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

