Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $45.50 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.