Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shimano Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Shimano has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

