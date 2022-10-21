ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $801,420.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $276.70. The stock had a trading volume of 273,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $18,614,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

