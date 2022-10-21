Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $164.90 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $164.90 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00114277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00558228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00241723 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,293,682,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.