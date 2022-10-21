Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

SIEB opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

