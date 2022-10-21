Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.49. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.95.

Insider Activity

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

