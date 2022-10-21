SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $4.49 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $58.80 million and $4.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,159.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,115,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05222227 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,205,249.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.