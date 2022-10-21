Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.39. 26,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

