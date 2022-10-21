Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA) Trading Down 0.4%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 142.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 709,479 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 83.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,480,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 672,082 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

