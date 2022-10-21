SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Truist Financial raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $37.71 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

