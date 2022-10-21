SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

