SmartFi (SMTF) Price Up 0.4% This Week

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $16,929.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

