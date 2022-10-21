Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

SNAP traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 5,771,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,840,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Snap by 40.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

