Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Snap by 40.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap by 12.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap by 31.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

