Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

