Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.89%.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

