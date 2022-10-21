Societe Generale Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $370.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.41.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $282.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

