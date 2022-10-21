SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $315.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $197.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.55 and its 200-day moving average is $276.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

