SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 18,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 36,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.20.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

