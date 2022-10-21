SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.56

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.56 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.64 ($0.19). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,361,506 shares.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £373.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.90.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

