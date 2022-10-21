Songbird Price Hits $0.0175 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $175.28 million and $1.33 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.27434688 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.