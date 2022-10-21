South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.59. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

