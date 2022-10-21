South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.59. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
