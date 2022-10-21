Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

