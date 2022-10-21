SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.4% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 355,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

